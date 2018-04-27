Pemex expects to process around 1 mln bpd domestically by year-end

MEXICO CITY, April 27 (Reuters) - Mexican state-oil firm Pemex expects to process around 1 million barrels per day (bpd) domestically toward the end of this year, executives said on Friday, adding that the company processed an average of 598,000 bpd in the first quarter of 2018.

Speaking shortly after the company reported a profit of 113.3 billion pesos ($6.2 billion) in the first three months of the year, Pemex executives told analysts the troubled Salina Cruz refinery in southern Mexico was processing 243,800 bpd at the end of March. ($1 = 18.303 pesos at end-March) (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Tom Brown)