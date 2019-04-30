Mexican state oil company Pemex swings to loss in first quarter

MEXICO CITY, April 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Pemex swung to a 35.7 billion peso ($1.8 billion) loss during the first quarter, as sales at the heavily-indebted state oil company slipped in comparison to the same period a year earlier, results posted to the stock exchange showed on Tuesday.

Sales at the company were 356.3 billion pesos during the January-March period, down from 397.4 billion pesos in the same period in 2018, the results showed. Pemex posted a profit of 113.3 billion pesos in the first quarter of last year.