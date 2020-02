Feb 19 (Reuters) - Auto dealership Pendragon named interim Chairman Bill Berman as its new chief executive officer on Wednesday, filling in a role that has been vacant since Mark Herbert quit in June.

The company, which operates the Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and Quickco brands, said Berman will continue in his role as interim chair while the company searches for a replacement. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)