UPDATE 1-Pendragon CEO to step down just months after taking job

June 27 (Reuters) - Pendragon Plc said on Thursday Chief Executive Officer Mark Herbert will step down after being in the role for only a few months.

The news comes just about two weeks after the British car dealership warned of a pretax loss this year, citing weak demand for both new and used cars.

Herbert, who took the role on April 1, will step down on June 30. The company said it has begun a search for a replacement.

The company’s shares are expected to fall as much as 5 percent, according to premarket indicators.

While the company searches for a permanent replacement, Pendragon said its Chief Operating Officer Martin Casha and Chief Financial Officer Mark Willis will lead the business on a day to day basis, reporting to Chris Chambers, its chairman.

The company had undertaken a review of its operations in April after appointing Herbert and Willis to executive positions. Results from the review were announced in June.

Pendragon, which operates the Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and Quickco brands, also said that a strategic update scheduled to be announced in September will now be delayed until a CEO is named. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)