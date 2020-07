July 30 (Reuters) - British auto retailer Pendragon Plc said on Thursday it would slash 1,800 jobs and close 15 loss-making stores, adopting a leaner operating model as the coronavirus crisis hammers demand for cars.

The company said the store closures and redundancies were the result of a review that was commenced before the pandemic struck. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)