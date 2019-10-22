Car dealer Pendragon's Brexit woes continue in third quarter

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Car dealer Pendragon reported a fall in third-quarter revenue on Tuesday and said it expects weak consumer confidence in Britain to continue as the nation figures out how and when it will leave the European Union.

The company, which operates the Evans Halshaw, Stratstone, Quickco and Car Store brands, said revenue in the three months ended Sept. 30 fell 8%, as UK sales and sales from used cars fell.

However, Pendragon posted higher underlying pretax profit as it kept a tight check on costs.