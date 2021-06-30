Pendragon says vehicle orders getting delayed due to chip shortage

June 30 (Reuters) - British car dealership Pendragon warned on Wednesday that vehicle orders were getting delayed due to a global chip shortage and flagged further supply constraints in the second half.

The company said it expects to report underlying pretax profit before tax of 30 million pounds for the first half of fiscal 2021, compared with a loss of 31 million pounds a year earlier. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)