Jan 29 (Reuters) - Car dealership and repair group Pendragon Plc said on Wednesday it expects annual profit around the bottom end of its expectations, as demand weakened in the run up to the December elections, hurting its UK franchised motor division.

However, the company painted a brighter picture for the second half of the year saying that 2020 had started on “a much stronger footing”. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)