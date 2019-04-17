UPDATE 1-Car dealer Pendragon dented as loss leads to review

(Adds details on results, Brexit, shares)

April 17 (Reuters) - Pendragon launched a review of its operational and financial prospects under its new bosses after margin pressures dented profit for the three months ended March, sending its shares down more than 13 percent.

The British car dealership chain on Wednesday blamed challenging trading conditions during the period which resulted in a reduction in margins in new, used and aftersales of cars.

Pendragon reported an underlying loss before tax of 2.8 million pounds in the period, adding this was about 10 million pounds ($13.1 million) lower than its expectations.

Pendragon, which recently appointed its chief executive officer and finance head, also flagged a lower-than-expected performance from Car Store, its online marketplace.

Pendragon, which last year focused more on used vehicles after issuing a profit warning, had reported subdued new car sales in its annual update in March.

The company had also warned that Britain’s impending exit from the European Union would result in uncertainty in consumer confidence and manufacturer behaviour for new car supply.

British new car registrations fell by around an annual 3 percent last month as uncertainty over diesel and Brexit continued to hit consumer confidence, according to preliminary data from an industry body.

Pendragon shares were 8.6 percent lower at 23 pence in early trade. ($1 = 0.7659 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)