UPDATE 1-Pendragon sounds another profit alarm on weak demand

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Car dealership Pendragon Plc warned on Wednesday that its earnings would be around the bottom end of its expectations, as demand weakened in the run up to the December elections, hurting its UK franchised motor division.

The company, which is expected to post an annual pretax loss on an underlying basis, has seen the departure of two chief executives in the last year.

The British car industry has been facing weak sales, stricter emissions regulations and a shift towards sales of electric or hybrid cars.

However, the company painted a brighter picture for the second half of the year saying that 2020 had started on “a much stronger footing”.

The company has been helped by closing underperforming Car Store locations, better management of used car inventory and cost controls.

Pendragon, which operates the Evans Halshaw, Stratstone, Quickco and Car Store brands, said the challenging environment in UK during the December quarter particularly hit its franchised UK motor division, its largest unit by revenue. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)