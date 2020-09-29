UK car dealer Pendragon turns profitable after first-half loss

Sept 29 (Reuters) - British auto dealer Pendragon said on Tuesday strong performance since the easing of COVID-19 lockdowns helped it return to profitability in July and August, after posting a smaller first-half loss.
However, the company, which operates the Evans Halshaw, Stratstone, Quickco and Car Store brands, said it was not reinstating annual guidance given the uncertainty that exists once government economic support is withdrawn.
$1 = 0.7774 pounds Reporting by Jasmine I S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.
