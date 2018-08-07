FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 7, 2018 / 6:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK dealership Pendragon's H1 profit drops 41 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - British car dealership chain Pendragon saw its underlying pre-tax profit drop 41 percent to 28.4 million pounds ($37 million) in the first half of 2018 due to a fall in its UK motoring division, the biggest part of the business.

The firm, however, said its full-year performance would be in line with expectations as both the used and new car market improved.

British new car registrations are down more than 5 percent this year, hit by a clampdown on diesel and uncertainty caused by Brexit, a trade industry body has said.

Pendragon has previously said it would focus more on second-hand sales as it transforms its operations and sells its U.S. division. ($1 = 0.7723 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Sarah Young)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.