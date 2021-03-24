UPDATE 1-Pendragon marks strong start to 2021 as cost cuts cushion pandemic blow

(Adds 2021 performance, company background, CEO comment)

March 24 (Reuters) - British auto dealer Pendragon said on Wednesday it kicked off 2021 on a strong note after a digital push and cost cuts helped it post an annual profit, cushioning a lockdown-driven hit to car sales.

Through January and February, the Nottingham, England-based company said its underlying pretax loss narrowed to 4.8 million pounds ($6.57 million) from 8.2 million pounds over the same period last year.

Last year’s numbers mark Pendragon’s first complete set of results since its chief, Bill Berman, transitioned to a permanent role at a turbulent time for the company and industry. Under him, Pendragon has cut jobs, closed stores and changed strategies to focus on digital management.

“We are confident the improvements made to our business model over the past year leave us well-positioned to navigate this period and accelerate our strategy during the course of the year and beyond,” Berman said in the results statement.

Pendragon said it was targeting underlying pretax profit of 85-90 million pounds by financial year 2025.

Large cost cuts helped Pendragon report an underlying pretax profit of 8.2 million pounds for 2020, compared with a loss of 16.4 million pounds a year ago, even though revenue dropped by more than a third.

Pendragon operates through the brands Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and Car Store. ($1 = 0.7307 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)