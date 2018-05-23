New Jersey asks court to set aside approval of PennEast Pipeline

The state of New Jersey has petitioned a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. to set aside the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s approval of a $1 billion natural gas pipeline between Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Filed on Monday by New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, the petition said FERC’s approval of the 120-mile PennEast Pipeline was arbitrary because it relied on inadequate environmental data and did not properly consider alternatives.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IUfd4n