FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
May 23, 2018 / 12:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

New Jersey asks court to set aside approval of PennEast Pipeline

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The state of New Jersey has petitioned a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. to set aside the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s approval of a $1 billion natural gas pipeline between Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Filed on Monday by New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, the petition said FERC’s approval of the 120-mile PennEast Pipeline was arbitrary because it relied on inadequate environmental data and did not properly consider alternatives.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IUfd4n

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.