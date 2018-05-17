Pennon Group signs green loan with HSBC for water treatment investment

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) -

* Environmental infrastructure company Pennon Group Plc has signed a 30 million pound ($41 million) loan with HSBC UK for investment in water treatment technology, it said on Thursday.

* Green loans are used to fund projects which have clear environmental benefits.

* Pennon Group owns South West Water Limited and waste management company Viridor Limited.

* The loan will be used towards investment in South West Water’s 60 million-pound Mayflower water treatment works in the southwest of England, which is due to become operational in late autumn this year.

* The plant will use ceramic microfiltration treatment processes, which are less chemical and energy-intensive than traditional processes.