Pennon Group signs green loan with HSBC for water treatment investment

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) -
* Environmental infrastructure company Pennon Group Plc has signed a 30 million pound ($41 million) loan with HSBC UK for investment in water treatment technology, it said on Thursday.
* Green loans are used to fund projects which have clear environmental benefits.
* Pennon Group owns South West Water Limited and waste management company Viridor Limited.
* The loan will be used towards investment in South West Water’s 60 million-pound Mayflower water treatment works in the southwest of England, which is due to become operational in late autumn this year.
* The plant will use ceramic microfiltration treatment processes, which are less chemical and energy-intensive than traditional processes.
$1 = 0.7393 pounds