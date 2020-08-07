Westlaw News
Pennsylvania lawsuit sets up fight over anti-harassment rule for lawyers

A free-speech advocate and Pennsylvania attorney is suing over his state’s adoption of an anti-harassment and discrimination rule for lawyers, arguing it violates the First Amendment.

In a complaint filed in Philadelphia federal court Thursday, attorney Zachary Greenberg asserts that a modified professional rule the Pennsylvania Supreme Court adopted in June would chill his free-speech rights, is unduly burdensome and overbroad. The rule goes into effect in December.

