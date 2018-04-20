UPDATE 1-Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines

(Adds details; changes dateline, previous PARIS)

PARIS/WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Friday it was recommending expanded inspections within 20 days of engines similar to one involved in a fatal Southwest Airlines accident earlier this week.

CFM is jointly owned by General Electric and France’s Safran.

European and U.S. regulators were expected on Friday to make the recommendations mandatory, two people familiar with the matter said.

CFM is calling on airlines operating the CFM56-7B, which powers current-generation Boeing 737s, to carry out ultrasonic inspections within the next 20 days on fan blades which have been used in more than 30,000 cycles, it said in a statement.

A cycle includes one take-off and landing.

CFM also recommends inspections by the end of August for fan blades with 20,000 cycles, and inspections to all other fan blades when they reach 20,000 cycles.

After the first inspection, airlines should keep repeating the process every 3,000 cycles, which typically represents about two years in service, CFM said.

Approximately 14,000 CFM56-7B engines are in operation.

The inspections recommended within the next 20 days will affect about 680 engines, officials said.

However, more than 150 have already been inspected.

Inspections recommended by the end of August will affect an additional 2,500 engines. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, David Shepardson; editing by Leslie Adler and Jonathan Oatis)