French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion

PARIS, April 18 (Reuters) - France’s BEA accident investigation agency is sending a team of experts to assist a U.S. investigation into a fatal engine blowout on a Boeing 737 jet flown by Southwest Airlines, said a spokesman for the BEA.

The engine was built by CFM International, a French-U.S. joint-venture between GE and France’s Safran.

Safran, whose shares edged down 0.1 percent on Wednesday, is also dispatching technical advisers after Tuesday’s accident in which one passenger died, added the BEA spokesman.

The engine on that Southwest Airlines flight with 149 people aboard exploded and broke apart in mid-air on Tuesday, killing one passenger, according to airline and federal authorities and witness and media accounts. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)