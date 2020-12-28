Pennsylvania turns to 3rd Circuit in fight over ABA-backed professional rule

Pennsylvania officials are appealing to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after a federal judge held that the commonwealth’s adoption of an anti-discrimination rule violated the First Amendment.

Attorneys for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s disciplinary board and its prosecutorial arm, the office of disciplinary counsel, filed a notice to appeal U.S. District Judge Chad Kenney’s adverse ruling on Thursday.

