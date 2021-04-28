Pennsylvania bar president resigns over prostitution charge

The president of the Pennsylvania Bar Association resigned from his post this week after he was charged with patronizing a prostitute.

David Schwager, a partner at Chariton, Schwager & Malak in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, was charged with a misdemeanor on Tuesday after he allegedly engaged the services of a prostitute in December 2019. He allegedly told Luzerne County police he was the victim of an extortion scheme.

