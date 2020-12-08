Judge blocks anti-harassment rule for Pa. lawyers, citing its 'constant threat' to free speech

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the implementation of an American Bar Association-backed professional rule that would have governed the conduct of Pennsylvania lawyers, finding it conflicts with the First Amendment.

In a 43-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Chad Kenney in Philadelphia held that the commonwealth’s adoption of the ABA’s Model Rule of Professional Conduct 8.4(g) would chill an attorney’s right to free speech outside of the courtroom or a pending case.

