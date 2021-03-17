Pa. drops appeal over attorney conduct rule that drew free speech activists' ire

Pennsylvania attorney disciplinary officials have dropped their appeal of an injunction that bars them from implementing an anti-discrimination rule governing lawyers’ conduct in the state.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s disciplinary board and its prosecutorial arm, the Office of Disciplinary Counsel, notified the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday that they’re dismissing their appeal. A federal judge ruled late last year that the rule violated the First Amendment.

