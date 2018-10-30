FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 1:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

Gab.com says it expects to return online by this weekend

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Gab.com, the website where the suspected Pittsburgh synagogue gunman posted anti-Semitic views, said on Monday that it could be back online by this weekend after being asked by its domain provider, GoDaddy Inc, to move to another registrar.

"Spoke with our engineering team and new hosting provider. A conservative estimate is getting Gab.com back online by this weekend," Gab.com said on Twitter bit.ly/2CPl2fK, adding that it aimed to do so earlier. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru Editing by Leslie Adler)

