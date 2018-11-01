Judge allows PennyMac to subpoena Google in trademark lawsuit

A federal judge in Los Angeles has agreed to let mortgage lender PennyMac serve a subpoena on Google Inc to learn the identity of a person who has been impersonating PennyMac to solicit loan applications and collect fees for loans that never materialize.

U.S. District Judge Otis Wright on Wednesday said PennyMac has shown good cause for taking early discovery in its lawsuit against the unknown, or John Doe defendant, and issuing a subpoena to learn his identity. Google does not disclose user information unless it has been subpoenaed, according to its website.

