2 months ago
Adam West, who played Batman in 1960's TV series, dies at age 88
June 10, 2017 / 4:13 PM / 2 months ago

Adam West, who played Batman in 1960's TV series, dies at age 88

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - Adam West, the actor who played the title role in the kitschy 1960's "Batman" television series, has died at age 88, Variety reported on Saturday, citing a family statement.

West, who was so closely identified with his tongue-in-cheek portrayal of the cartoon superhero that he had trouble landing other roles when the show ended, died on Friday evening after a struggle with leukemia, his representative told Variety.

His representatives did not immediately return calls or emails seeking comment. (Reporting By Frank McGurty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

