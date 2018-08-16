MTV to honor Aretha Franklin at Monday's Video Music Awards

Aug 16 (Reuters) - MTV will celebrate soul legend Aretha Franklin at Monday’s Video Music Awards ceremony, the network said on Thursday as tributes flowed in from around the world and U.S. television channels scheduled special broadcasts.

The annual awards show celebrating top performers in a variety of musical genres will be broadcast live on MTV from Radio City Music Hall in New York. The VMAs “will honor Aretha Franklin and pay tribute to her monumental legacy,” an MTV spokesperson said.

Franklin, the winner of 18 Grammys known worldwide as the “Queen of Soul,” died on Thursday at the age of 76, her family said.

MTV did not provide any details on how it would honor the singer. Previously scheduled VMAs performers include Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Lopez.

Franklin had been nominated for VMAs for 1986 video “Freeway of Love” and 1987’s “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.”

Other television networks also planned programming on Franklin’s life and music.

The ABC broadcast channel said it would air a special edition of “20/20” on Thursday that includes never-before-seen footage of Franklin on tour.

Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network announced it would re-air on Saturday a 1999 interview from “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in which Franklin talked about her life, performed hits, including “Respect,” and shared her favorite recipe.