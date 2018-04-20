FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 5:49 PM / in 42 minutes

Swedish electronic music DJ Avicii found dead at age 28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Swedish DJ and record producer Avicii, known for his electronic music, was found dead on Friday in Muscat, Oman, his U.S. publicist said.

Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, was 28.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th,” publicist Diana Baron said in a statement on Friday.

“The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time,” the statement added.

No cause of death was given and Baron said no further statements would be released.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

