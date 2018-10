PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - French singer Charles Aznavour has died at the age of 94, French media reported on Monday, citing his spokesman.

Aznavour, who was born Shahnour Varinag Aznavourian in Paris to Armenian parents, sold more than 100 million records in 80 countries.

He was often described as France’s Frank Sinatra. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Richard Lough)