LOS ANGELES, March 26 (Reuters) - Children’s book author Beverly Cleary, who responded to a young reader’s plea for realistic characters by bringing rare insight and humor to the lives of Ramona Quimby, Henry Huggins and the other children who populated her more than 40 books, has died at age 104, publisher HarperCollins said on Friday. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie Adler)