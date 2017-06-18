Pop star Beyonce's dad confirms on Twitter the birth of her twins

June 18 (Reuters) - The most watched birth of the year, of twins to pop superstar Beyonce, was confirmed on Sunday morning by her father, Mathew Knowles, who wished the babies well on social media.

In a Twitter message sent Sunday morning, Mathew Knowles said, “Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Grandad.”

One of the world’s most popular celebrities, Beyonce nor her husband, rap star and entrepreneur Jay Z, have confirmed the birth, reported to have occurred last Monday. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; editing by Diane Craft)