U.S. prosecutors weigh if American Media violated immunity deal -Bloomberg

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors are reviewing whether National Enquirer parent company American Media Inc violated an earlier agreement granting it legal immunity in exchange for cooperation given the tabloid’s handling of a story about Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Citing two people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg said prosecutors in the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan had been given information about the company’s exchanges regarding Bezos. Bezos, in a blog post on Thursday, accused the publication of extortion over his extramarital affair.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan declined to comment. (Writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Nick Zieminski)