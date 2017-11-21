FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CBS News fires Charlie Rose after sex harassment allegations
Sections
Featured
Tillerson accused of violating law on child soldiers in foreign militaries
Exclusive
World
Tillerson accused of violating law on child soldiers in foreign militaries
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
U.S.
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Trump administration scrambles media signals
Breakingviews
Trump administration scrambles media signals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2017 / 5:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

CBS News fires Charlie Rose after sex harassment allegations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - CBS News said on Tuesday it had fired Charlie Rose, one of the most prominent American interviewers, the day after the Washington Post reported the television host had sexually harassed eight women.

Rose was a co-host on the morning show “CBS This Morning” and a correspondent for its long-running Sunday night news magazine “60 Minutes.” The “Charlie Rose” show was broadcast on PBS and Bloomberg TV.

”A short time ago we terminated Charlie Rose’s employment with CBS News, effective immediately,“ CBS News President David Rhodes said in an internal message that was shared with media. ”This followed the revelation yesterday of extremely disturbing and intolerable behavior said to have revolved around his PBS program.

Rose could not immediately be reached to comment, but on Monday apologized for his “inappropriate behavior.” Rose, 75, however, also questioned the accuracy of the allegations in the Washington Post.

Reuters could not independently verify the accounts of the women. (Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Writing by Ben Klayman; Editing by Alden Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.