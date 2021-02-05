Reaction to the death of actor Christopher Plummer

(Reuters) - Canadian actor Christopher Plummer, star of the 1965 movie “The Sound of Music” as well as hundreds of other films and plays, has died at the age of 91.

Following is reaction from fellow actors and others in statements and on social media.

ACTOR JULIE ANDREWS

The world has lost a consummate actor today and I have lost a cherished friend. I treasure the memories of our work together and all the humor and fun we shared through the years.

ACTOR CHRIS EVANS

This is truly heartbreaking. What an unbelievable loss. Few careers have such longevity and impact. One of my favorite memories from “Knives Out” was playing piano together in the Thrombey house between set ups. He was a lovely man and a legendary talent.

DIRECTOR RIDLEY SCOTT

What a guy. What a talent. What a life. And I was fortunate enough to work with him less than 2 years ago and had a wonderful experience.

ACTOR GEORGE TAKEI

The Sound of Music is a sad one today as Christopher Plummer has left us today.

ACADEMY OF MOTION PICTURE ARTS AND SCIENCES

Christopher Plummer beguiled audiences across generations in memorable roles from Captain von Trapp in “The Sound of Music” to Harlan Thrombey in “Knives Out.” He worked steadily for 60+ years, winning a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2012 for “Beginners.” He will be missed.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC OFFICIAL TWITTER

We’re saddened to hear of Christopher Plummer’s passing. His legacy as our Captain will live on in THE SOUND OF MUSIC forever. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time.

BRITISH ACADEMY OF FILM AND TELEVISION ARTS

We’re sorry to hear of the death of Christopher Plummer. Making amazing work since the ‘50s, he was BAFTA nominated for All the Money in the World and won in 2012 for Beginners.

U.S. JOURNALIST DAN RATHER

“Blossom of snow, may you bloom and grow, bloom and grow forever.” RIP Christopher Plummer. You lit up screen and stage over a lifetime of art. My thoughts are with your family and friends.

DIRECTOR RIAN JOHNSON

RIP to Christopher Plummer, a living legend who loved his craft, and was an absolute gentleman. So lucky to have shared a set with him.

ACTOR HELEN MIRREN

He was fearless, energetic, courageous, knowledgeable, professional and a monument to what an actor can be. A Great Actor in the truest sense.

ACTOR ANA DE ARMAS

My heart is broken, my dear Chris. I feel your loss deep inside. How lucky was I having you next to me in what’s been one the best experiences of my career.

ACTOR DON JOHNSON

My Dear ol drinkin and runnin buddy...see ya on the other side.

MUSICIAN MAREN MORRIS

Sad day losing Christopher Plummer. The Sound of Music had such an impact on me. YEARS ago I recorded a little version of “Edelweiss” with some friends one night because it remains one of my favorite songs in this world.

ANTONI CIMOLINO, ARTISTIC DIRECTOR OF THE STRATFORD FESTIVAL

Christopher Plummer was our North Star. His talent, wit and verve set the highest standards for performance. His support for Stratford was unparalleled as he returned time and again to fondly rejoin his company of players. We shall not look upon his like again.