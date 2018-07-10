FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 9:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Actor George Clooney injured in scooter accident in Italy - Ansa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 10 (Reuters) - The American actor and director George Clooney was injured in a scooter accident on the Italian island of Sardinia where he is working on a miniseries, Italian media reported on Tuesday.

Clooney, 57, had just left his hotel on a motor scooter when he crashed into a small truck, Italy’s Chi magazine said on its Web site. He was taken to hospital with a possible injury to his hip, state news agency Ansa said.

Local police are investigating the accident, Ansa said. Clooney is in Sardinia to film a miniseries based on Joseph Heller’s book “Catch 22”, the news agency said.

Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

