(Reuters) - Five people have been detained in the Dominican Republic in connection with the shooting of former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz, the country’s Attorney General Jean Alain Rodríguez Sánchez said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Ortiz is recovering at a Boston hospital following the shooting on Sunday.