Nov 21 (Reuters) - David Cassidy, a singer and actor whose androgynous features and jaunty voice made him a 1970s teen heartthrob on the television show “The Partridge Family,” died on Tuesday at the age of 67, entertainment industry newspaper Variety and others reported.

His publicist JoAnn Geffen confirmed his death, with a statement from his family, Variety said. Cassidy was diagnosed with dementia in his 60s. (Reporting by Daniel Trotta Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney)