FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 6, 2018 / 10:49 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Cranberries singer O'Riordan drowned due to alcohol intoxication -inquest

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer of Irish rock group The Cranberries, died by drowning due to alcohol intoxication, an inquest in London was told, media reported on Thursday.

The singer, 46, was found submerged in the bathtub in her London hotel room after drinking an excessive amount of alcohol, expert witnesses told the court, Ireland’s RTE television and Britain’s Sky news reported.

O’Riordan, whose distinctive and powerful Irish voice helped fuel The Cranberries’ rapid rise in the early 1990s, was found dead in January during a recording trip ahead of a planned tour.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.