Cranberries singer O'Riordan drowned due to alcohol intoxication -inquest

DUBLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer of Irish rock group The Cranberries, died by drowning due to alcohol intoxication, an inquest in London was told, media reported on Thursday.

The singer, 46, was found submerged in the bathtub in her London hotel room after drinking an excessive amount of alcohol, expert witnesses told the court, Ireland’s RTE television and Britain’s Sky news reported.

O’Riordan, whose distinctive and powerful Irish voice helped fuel The Cranberries’ rapid rise in the early 1990s, was found dead in January during a recording trip ahead of a planned tour.