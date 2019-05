May 13 (Reuters) - Actress Doris Day, who became one of the greatest box-office attractions of her time as the cheery, freckle-faced personification of wholesomeness, died on Monday at the age of 97, her foundation said on Monday.

Day, who co-starred with 1950s and ‘60s superstars such as Rock Hudson and Cary Grant, died at her California home, the foundation said. (Reporting by Bill Trott in Washington and Scott Malone in Boston)