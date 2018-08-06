U.S. actress Charlotte Rae, star of 'Facts of Life,' dead at 92

* Starred in “The Facts of Life” for seven seasons

* Received two Emmy, two Tony award nominations

By Will Dunham

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Charlotte Rae, the actress, singer and comedienne who won acclaim on Broadway and was best known for her starring role as a girls boarding school housemother on U.S. television’s “The Facts of Life” from 1979 to 1986, has died at the age of 92.

Rae died at her home in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon surrounded by her family, her manager Paul Hilepo wrote in an email.

Rae earned an Emmy Award nomination in 1982 for her role as Edna Garrett on “The Facts of Life,” a series built around young actresses Lisa Whelchel, Nancy McKeon, Kim Fields and Mindy Cohn but held together by show business veteran Rae. (Reporting by Will Dunham; Additional reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York; Editing by Bill Trott and Susan Thomas)