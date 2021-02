FILE PHOTO: Lawrence Ferlinghetti stands outside his bookstore in San Francisco, California, U.S. August 18, 1998. Stringer/File Photo

(Reuters) - American poet and political iconoclast Lawrence Ferlinghetti, the poet who inspired generations of writers and artists in San Francisco from his bookstore City Lights has died, the New York Times reported on Tuesday. He was 101.

Ferlinghetti died at his home in San Francisco. The cause was interstitial lung disease, his daughter told the New York Times.