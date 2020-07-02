BRIEF-U.S. announces indictment of Ghislaine Maxwell, a former confidante of Jeffrey Epstein

July 2 (Reuters) - u.s. Unseals indictment against ghislaine maxwell, a former confidante of late financier jeffrey epstein — court filing Maxwell is charged in a six-count indictment Maxwell is charged with conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts Maxwell is charged with enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts Maxwell is charged with conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity Maxwell is charged with transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity Maxwell is charged with two counts of perjury u.s. Says maxwell perjured herself when asked if epstein schemed to recruit underage girls for sexual massages, and she answered ‘i don’t know what you’re talking about’ u.s. Says maxwell perjured herself in saying she was unaware of anyone under age 18, other than one plaintiff, she interacted with at epstein’s properties u.s. Says maxwell perjured herself when she said she was unaware epstein was having sexual activities with anyone, other than her and two other people, while she was with him u.s. Says maxwell perjured herself when she said she never gave anyone, including epstein, a massage