U.S. appeals court stays release of Ghislaine Maxwell deposition

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday temporarily delayed the release of a 2016 deposition about Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex life, after she argued it could destroy her ability to get a fair trial against criminal charges she aided the late financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of girls.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued the order after a series of last-ditch scrambles by Maxwell to keep potentially embarrassing information, which her lawyer said could make it “difficult if not impossible” to find an impartial jury, out of the public eye.

Maxwell’s appeal will be heard on an expedited basis, with oral argument scheduled for Sept. 22. The deposition, which was taken in April 2016, had been scheduled for release on Monday.