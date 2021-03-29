Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
U.S. files new indictment against Ghislaine Maxwell, adds charges

By Reuters Staff

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Monday expanded their criminal case against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, unveiling a new indictment adding charges of sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor.

Maxwell, the longtime associate of late financier Jeffrey Epstein, now faces an eight-count indictment that also accuses her of enabling his sexual misconduct, as well as perjury.

