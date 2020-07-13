U.S. renews opposition to Ghislaine Maxwell getting bail in Epstein case

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - Ghislaine Maxwell should be denied bail while facing charges she lured underage girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, because she is a flight risk and does not deserve special treatment because she might contract COVID-19 in jail, federal prosecutors said on Monday.

“Because there is no set of conditions short of incarceration that can reasonably assure the defendant’s appearance, the government urges the court to detain her,” prosecutors said in a filing in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Maxwell is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)