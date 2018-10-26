Asked about Green knighthood, UK PM's spokeswoman says committee constantly reviews evidence

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s honours committee constantly reviews evidence, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said on Friday when asked whether businessman Philip Green should be stripped of his knighthood.

“The committee is independent ... they are constantly reviewing evidence in relation to matters like this,” the spokeswoman told reporters.

Retail billionaire Green, one of Britain’s most prominent businessmen, was named in parliament on Thursday as having taken legal action to try to prevent publication of allegations of sexual harassment against him.

In a statement, Green denied having broken the law and said his businesses fully investigated employee grievances. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)