Lexus will end its partnership with Weinstein Co -statement
October 24, 2017

Lexus will end its partnership with Weinstein Co -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp’s Lexus unit said on Tuesday it is ending its partnership with film and TV production firm The Weinstein Company after allegations that co-founder Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted a number of women.

“Lexus has chosen to terminate its agreements with The Weinstein Company that saw the luxury automaker working with the film studio on certain film and television projects,” a company spokeswoman wrote in an e-mail to Reuters.

Reporting By Sheila Dang in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
