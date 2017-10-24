Lexus will end its partnership with Weinstein Co -statement

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp’s Lexus unit said on Tuesday it is ending its partnership with film and TV production firm The Weinstein Company after allegations that co-founder Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted a number of women.

“Lexus has chosen to terminate its agreements with The Weinstein Company that saw the luxury automaker working with the film studio on certain film and television projects,” a company spokeswoman wrote in an e-mail to Reuters.