February 25, 2020 / 12:43 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Trump praises conviction of Weinstein over sexual assault, rape

1 Min Read

NEW DEHLI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the conviction of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein over sexual assault and rape was a victory that sent a strong message.

Trump spoke at in a news conference concluding his two-day trip to India. On Monday, Weinstein was found guilty of sexually assaulting a former production assistant and raping a onetime aspiring actress. (Reporting by Steve Holland in New Dehli; Writing by Susan Heavey in Washington; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

