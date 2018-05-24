Ex-Hollywood executive Weinstein to surrender on sex assault charges -NYT

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to New York City police on charges of sexual misconduct on Friday, the New York Times reported, citing two unidentified law enforcement officials.

Benjamin Brafman, a lawyer for Weinstein, declined to comment on Thursday’s report.

More than 70 women have accused the co-founder of the Miramax studio and The Weinstein Co with sexual misconduct including rape, allegations that gave rise to the #MeToo movement in which hundreds of women have publicly accused powerful men in business, government and entertainment.

Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone. (Reporting by Jonathan Allen; editing by Grant McCool)