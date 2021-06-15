Harvey Weinstein can be extradited to California, NY judge rules

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - The convicted former movie producer Harvey Weinstein can be extradited to California from New York to face rape and sexual assault charges, a New York judge ruled on Tuesday.

Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case rejected arguments by Weinstein’s lawyer that the paperwork to move Weinstein was not in order, and that Weinstein should stay in New York to get appropriate medical care. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)