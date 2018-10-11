FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 2:00 PM / in 2 hours

Harvey Weinstein wins dismissal of one criminal charge

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - A New York judge on Thursday dismissed one of the six criminal charges against movie producer Harvey Weinstein after prosecutors said they could not oppose the dismissal in light of information they had learned while investigating the case.

The dismissed charge concerns an alleged sexual assault of a woman by Weinstein in 2004. Five other charges, involving alleged assaults of two other women, remain in the case in Manhattan criminal court. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to all the charges. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York Editing by Susan Thomas)

